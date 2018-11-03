Police looking for help for possible home invasion suspects in Atwater

An Atwater resident arrived at his home on Saturday afternoon to find a vehicle parked in his driveway. The resident then observed three suspects exit the vehicle, which was described as a Mitsubishi SUV, and proceed toward his house, which is on the 1900 block of Sagewood Drive in Atwater.
Surveilance video shows the suspects were wearing hoodies and masks. The resident then tried to block the suspect’s car in the driveway with his vehicle, but the driver of the suspect vehicle was able to maneuver around and get away.
Surveillance shows the other remaining suspects hopping a fence and escaping into a dirt field.
The California Highway Patrol received the call at 1 p.m. on Saturday to th Merced Communications Center.
The Atwater Police Department is handling the investigation. Anyone with information about this crime can call (209) 357-6396 or contact the Merced Area Crimestoppers at (855) 725-2420 or go to mercedareacrimestoppers.org to send anonymous information via text or email.
