News

Teen was waiting for school bus when he was struck by a car. He’s in critical

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@mercedsunstar.com

December 03, 2018 08:55 AM

A 17-year-old boy was struck by a car while waiting for the school bus in rural Madera County, according to California Highway Patrol.

A van possibly traveling at high speeds south on Road 25, north of Avenue 10 southwest of Madera, at about 6:30 a.m. Monday morning reportedly hit a puddle and hydroplaned, Madera CHP Officer Gregorio Rodriguez said.

The vehicle left the roadway and hit the boy, who was thrown about 100 feet, Rodriguez said. The vehicle continued into a field striking several trees.

The boy suffered major lower body injuries, including broken bones. He was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno with the critical but not life-threatening injuries, Rodriguez said.

No one else was transported for injuries.

The name of the driver wasn’t immediately available Monday.

This story will be updated later today.

  Comments  