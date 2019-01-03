Dos Palos boy hospitalized after falling into canal, police say

A 23-month-old Dos Palos boy was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after he had fallen into a canal. A neighbor was able to pull him out, according to Dos Palos police.
The details of what happened are few. Officers responded to a report of a child who had fallen into a canal near Dos Palos Avenue at about 2:45 p.m., according to a Dos Palos police news release.
Neighbors said they lost sight of the child for about 10 minutes, until he was pulled from the water.
Officers performed CPR on the boy until paramedics arrived and he was taken to Los Banos Memorial Hospital, police said.
Once stabilized, the child was flown to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera County. His condition is unknown, according to a release from the police.
