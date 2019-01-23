Dead body found in Merced County canal. Deputies on scene

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the scene after a dead body was discovered along a canal bank in the area of Cressey Way and Mercedes Avenue, south of Cressey in unincorporated Merced County, according to Sheriff’s Deputy Daryl Allen.
Allen said authorities received the call at about 12:43 p.m. that a passerby discovered what they believed to be a body near the canal. Authorities said the deceased is a male, and the Sheriff’s office is currently investigating it as a homicide.
This story will be updated.
