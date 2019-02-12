Need some ideas for Valentine’s Day gifts or dinners in Merced County? We’ve got you covered.

With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, do you have everything planned?
Many couples spend the special day having a nice dinner. Couples like to show their affection with flowers and treats.
Many restaurants and shops in Merced are doing their best to make Valentine’s Day special for their customers by offering specials or creating a special menu for Valentine’s Day.
Here’s a look at some of the local businesses that are offering something special for Valentine’s Day.
Treats
Chocolate Dipper is offering special Valentine’s Day gifts of chocolate, including a heart-shaped coco box filled with a dozen chocolate covered strawberries ($42).
The strawberries can also be purchased individually for $3, and there are boxes that fit two, three or six strawberries.
The Chocolate Dipper is also offering 1-pound heart-shaped assorted chocolates ($25) and half-pound variety boxes ($12.50).
Mixed Bakery in Merced is offering chocolate-dipped strawberries. You can purchase a dozen strawberries for $24 or a half-dozen for $15.
Mixed Bakery is also offering a variety of Valentine’s Day-themed cupcakes, flowers and balloons.
Flowers
Aloha Floral & Gift Shop is expecting to make approximately 150 deliveries on Valentine’s Day. As a way in entice costumers to deliver a day earlier, the shop is offering a free $20 stuffed bear that will be included with the flower arrangement for deliveries made on Feb. 13.
Like most shops, Aloha Floral is offering a variety of floral arrangements, balloons and packages.
At Gene the Florist, customers can pre-order a dozen roses for $84.99. If you come by the shop, premade arrangements can be purchased on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Dinner
Many area restaurants are offering special Valentine’s Day menus.
Paul’s Place special menu gives customers choices that include: salmon filet, crusted mahi mahi, sole almondine, shrimp scampi, rib eye steak, prime rib, seafood fettucine or lemon chicken breast with angel hair pasta.
Trevino’s Mexican Restaurant is offering steak with shrimp.
String’s Italina Cafe is offering a special Valentine’s Day menu that includes: lobster and shrimp linguine, stuffed chicken saltimbocca pastry, four cheese penne pasta and sun-dried chicken and shrimp al forno.
Five Ten Bistro’s special menu includes: steak, lobster, scallops and prawns.
Customers at Bella Luna Bistro can order filet portabello, seafood pancotti, fresh sea bass or scampi organata.
