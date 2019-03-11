She helps people become citizens. That’s one reason why she’s the region’s ‘Woman of the Year’

Winton’s Mireya Aguilar was named the Women of the Year from the 21 Assembly District by Assemblyman Adam Gray.
Aguilar was honored during a ceremony at the State Capitol.
“Mireya’s community service through her regular employment is already noteworthy in and of itself,” said Gray, in a statement. “Like a true leader, she has elected to go above and beyond in her volunteer efforts and commitment to service.”
Aguilar was chosen for her volunteer work and community service. Aguilar works in migrant education with the Merced County Office of Education. She also holds classes to assist applicants with the citizenship process and English proficiency. Aguilar is also the president of the Nuevo Latino Rotary Club of Winton.
Aguilar was born in 1966 in the city of Cuauhtemoc, Chihuahua, Mexico. She came to the United States in 1989 and married Adolfo Aguilar in 1990. Aguilar received her B.A. in Agriculture Business in 1989, which was certified by Fresno State University in 2005.
Aguilar lives in Winton with her two sons Abraham and Aaron and her daughter Ayerim.
Aguilar was also acknowledged at the 2019 Latina Women’s Luncheon, which was hosted by the Merced County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
“Mireya is an incredible role model for aspiring young leaders in our community,” said Gray. “I am proud to honor her as the Woman of the Year for my district.”
