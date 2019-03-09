Four-car collision in Merced results in four people being taken to hospital.

Four people were taken to the hospital after a four-car collision took place Saturday at the intersection of R Street and Loughborough Drive, located just in front of the Target store.
Details are preliminary. Police responded to a call at 11:57 a.m.
“The rear car struck the vehicles stopped at the intersection,” said Merced Police Sgt. Chris Russell. “There were four cars involved and four transported to the hospital.”
Russell said the condition of the injured people is not known.
The cause of the accident is not known yet.
This story will be updated.
