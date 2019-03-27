Meet the two newest principals at Merced County high schools

The Merced Union High School District named two new principals at their schools.
Bret Theodozio will be the new principal at Atwater High and Amy Pellissier will become the new principal at Sequoia High effective July 1, pending board approval.
Theodozio takes over for Torrin Johnson at Atwater. Johnson will be moving over to the district office to become the director of the new intervention, innovation and instruction division, which will be created next year.
Theodozio, 47, graduated from Livingston High in 1990 and began his career as an agriculture teacher at Atwater High in 1997. He was later a principal at Hilmar High from 2006-2014 and served as vice principal at Madera High and Madera South High.
“It is special to come back to Atwater,” Theodozio said. “I’ve lived in and around the Atwater area for the last 20 plus years. It really does feel like home. Atwater has an amazing program. I’m thankful for the opportunity to be there.”
Pellissier, 47, is finishing her second year as associate principal at Sequoia. She takes over for Paul Bristow, who is retiring after this year as principal.
Pellissier has spent 22 years in education. She graduated from Atwater High in 1989 and began her teaching career at Merced High.
She’s held many administrative jobs including program specialist and vice principal at Merced, associate principal of student support at Buhach Colony, associate principal of guidance at both Atwater and Merced High.
“I love the student and the staff here,” Pellissier said. “It’s a great program. It’s small and personal, we get to know each other. It’s a joy to come to work each day.”
The Merced Union High School District oversees, Merced, Golden Valley, El Capitan, Atwater, Buhach Colony, Livingston and four alternative education sites, including Sequoia.
“We chose two outstanding individuals from a pool of very strong candidates,” said superintendent Alan Peterson in a release. “They understand the importance of student-centered learning and cultivating strong programs with respect to preparing our students for their futures.”
