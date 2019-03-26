Dos Palos man went swimming in the Bay Area. The Coast Guard is now looking for him

The Coast Guard is searching for a Merced County man who went missing early Tuesday morning in the Bay Area coastal town of Pacifica.
Tyler Collins of Dos Palos was with friends and staying at a hotel along Rockaway Beach when two members of the group decided to go into the surf, according to the Pacifica Police Department.
The group was about 50 feet from the shore when they realized Collins, 28, had gone into the water and was missing.
When Collins couldn’t be located, they called the police.
Pacifica Police officers and personnel from the North County Fire Authority responded to the call around 4:20 a.m.
Officers and fire fighters searched the area and surrounding beaches without success.
The U.S. Coast Guard was called in and assisted the search with aircraft and a surface vessel.
Collins graduated from Dos Palos High in 2009. He played football for the Broncos as a running back and defensive back.
Tyler wore the same No. 33 jersey that his father Dean wore for the Broncos, according to former Dos Palos football coach Mike Sparks.
Sparks says they brought the jersey out or retirement so Tyler could wear the same number as his father.
“He was just an All-American kid,” Sparks said. “That’’s how I remember him. He was clean cut, polite and a fairly good student. Just a nice kid.”
