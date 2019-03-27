‘He helped us believe in ourselves.’ Former school leader in Merced County remembered

The life of former McSwain Union School District superintendent Stan W. Mollart was remembered during a celebration of life tribute on Saturday at the McSwain School gym.
About 400 educational professionals were on hand to remember Mollart.
“Stan was always there,” said McSwain boardmember Bill Halpin. “Stan had a work ethic that was unbelievable.”
Halpin credited Mollart with the development of the district’s West Campus and the brand new gym.
Mollart was superintendent of the McSwain Union School District for 16 years. He died unexpectedly on Feb. 5 in Atwater. Mollart was 66 years old.
Mollart retired as superintendent in 2015 but continued his commitment to education. He was president-elect of the Merced County Board of Education and also the treasurer and a consultant to the local unit of the Association of California School Administrators.
Mollart began his teaching career at Merced High as a vocational agriculture teacher from 1977-79. He then moved to Atwater High where he helped transform the agricultural program. There were just 35 students when he arrived at Atwater and he grew the program to 200 members and four instructors.
Mollart returned to Merced High and served as athletic director. He also headed student activities and leadership classes. Students often referred to Mollart at “Mr. Mo.”
“He helped us believe in ourselves,” said former Merced High principal Tom Scheidt. “He was a servant-leader who led by example.”
Dr. Steve Tietjen, Merced County superintendent of schools, said McSwain is a gem because of Mollart and former McSwain principal Terrie Rohrer.
“I am sorry to lose Stan so early,” Tietjen said. “Sixteen years is rare for a superintendent and speaks volumes about his character. Stan had a willingness to champion children and do what was best for the kids.”
Mollart was elected to the McSwain School Board in 1996 and served for three years before becoming superintendent. He was recognized as Superintendent of the Year by ACSA in 2011-12.
Mollart is a native of San Francisco where he graduated from Woodrow Wilson High. He then graduated from Fresno State and completed his Master’s Degree at CSU Long Beach. He received his administrative credential from Fresno State.
Mollart is survived by his sister Diana Mollart of Sacramento. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the McSwain Education Foundation, 926 Scott Road, Merced.
