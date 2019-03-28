News

Closing of key railroad crossing in Merced extended. Here’s what you should know

By Shawn Jansen

March 28, 2019 06:18 PM

Prompted in part by a Southern California commuter train crash that killed 25 people, the federal government is requiring railroads to install a new GPS-based safety system on trains and tracks to make them safer.
The route between north Merced and Highway 99 will be closed longer than expected as crews work on repairs to a railroad crossing.

Repairs on the crossing on Highway 59, just south of Olive Avenue, will be closed at least through Monday, April 1, according to Burlington Northern Santa Fe Rail Road Company and Alert O-Lite.

The repairs were expected to be finished by Friday, March 29.

Detours have been set up for traffic.

Truck drivers will need to continue to take Franklin Avenue detour. That means trucks heading south will need to take Santa Fe Drive west, turn south on Franklin Avenue and then east on Ashby Road to 16th street.

Truck drivers heading north will need to take 16th Street to Ashby Road, turn north on Franklin Road and east on Santa Fe Drive.

All over vehicles will need to take R Street to head to Olive Avenue or 16th Street.

