Atwater’s Veteran of Foreign Wars & Auxiliary celebrates its 70th anniversary.

Master Sgt. Gary Brice holds a plaque of recognition that was given to Merced Supervisor Daron McDaniel for proudly displaying his American flag daily at his home. The Victor S. Machado Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9946 & Auxiliary celebrated their 70th anniversary in Atwater, Calif. on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

The Victor S. Machado Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 9946 and Auxiliary celebrated their 70th anniversary on Saturday with an open house at their Broadway Avenue location in Atwater.

Close to 50 veterans were on hand as Assemblyman Adam Gray and Merced County Supervisor Daron McDaniel congratulated the VFW on 70 years of helping veterans.

Part of the mission of the VFW Post is to foster camaraderie among United State veterans of overseas conflicts.

The Atwater VFW and Auxiliary was opened in 1949.