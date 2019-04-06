Merced County gang member arrested in Atwater with possession of a firearm

Luis Castro

A known Merced County gang member was arrested for possessing a firearm early Friday morning in Atwater, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area of El Rodebaugh and Avenue Two in Atwater at 4:03 A.M. An officer found Luis Castro, 37, as the sole occupant in the vehicle.

The officer learned that Castro is a known gang member from the Livingston area.

A .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun was found inside the vehicle.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Merced Sun-Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

According to police, Castro was arrested and booked in the Merced County Jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm and carrying a concealed weapon inside a vehicle.