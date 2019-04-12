News

Atwater police asking public for help in identifying theft suspect

The Atwater Police Department is seeking help in identifying this possible theft suspect.
The Atwater Police Department is seeking help in identifying this possible theft suspect. Photo By Atwater Police Department

The Atwater Police Department is seeking help from the public in trying to identify a possible suspect involved in a theft earlier this month.

The person pictured above is believed to be one of three people responsible in stealing from the Stage Stop Gun Shop on April 5 in Atwater. The same trio are also suspects in similar theft cases in San Joaquin County, according to police.

If you know who the person is or have information regarding this crime, contact the Atwater Police Department at (209) 357-6396 or the detective division at (209) 357-6395.

Tips are kept confidential and you can remain anonymous.

  Comments  

Read Next

The Latest: DHs denies Trump urged ‘anything illegal’

Nation & World

The Latest: DHs denies Trump urged ‘anything illegal’

The Associated Press

The Department of Homeland Security denies that President Donald Trump "indicated, asked, directed or pressured" Kevin McAleenan to do anything illegal.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Merced Sun-Star content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE NEWS

Nation & World

The Latest: Phoenix police: Man booked in killing of 4

Nation & World

The Latest: Jury finds man guilty of murder in officer death

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service