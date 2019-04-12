Atwater police asking public for help in identifying theft suspect

The Atwater Police Department is seeking help in identifying this possible theft suspect.

The Atwater Police Department is seeking help from the public in trying to identify a possible suspect involved in a theft earlier this month.

The person pictured above is believed to be one of three people responsible in stealing from the Stage Stop Gun Shop on April 5 in Atwater. The same trio are also suspects in similar theft cases in San Joaquin County, according to police.

If you know who the person is or have information regarding this crime, contact the Atwater Police Department at (209) 357-6396 or the detective division at (209) 357-6395.

Tips are kept confidential and you can remain anonymous.