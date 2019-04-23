Video shows California Department of Transportation clearing snow from Tioga Pass

Watch the clearing of deep snow and debris from Tioga Pass 2019 Caltrans District 9 crews remove snow and debris from Highway 120 West (Tioga Pass) in April 2019, and keeps you informed on it's opening. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Caltrans District 9 crews remove snow and debris from Highway 120 West (Tioga Pass) in April 2019, and keeps you informed on it's opening.

The California Department of Transportation is working on clearing mountain roadways.

Caltrans released a video that showed crews working on Highway 120 west of Lee Vining, commonly referred to as Tioga Pass located in the Sierra Nevada Mountain near the Eastern entrance to Yosemite National Park.

Caltrans released the video to show the public how difficult it is clear to clear all the ice and snow with all the large equipment. While removing the snow, crews uncover other damage that may have occurred from falling debris, rocks and trees.

When everything is cleared, roads, guardrails, signs, drains and culverts can be inspected.