Body of missing Midpines woman found in Merced River, authorities say

Search and Rescue teams search the Merced River in Mariposa County, after a Midpines woman was reported missing on Sunday. Photo courtesy of the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

The body of a missing Midpines woman has been found in the Merced River, according to authorities.

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office said the agency’s search and rescue team located the body of 26-year-old Midpines resident Jennifer Victoriano-Manzanares at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, about 1.5 miles down river from the location where her car exited the roadway, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Authorities said Victoriano-Manzanares was last seen Saturday night shorty after 11 p.m. where she worked at the Yosemite View Lodge. She was driving a gray 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor.

Friends reported her missing to the Sheriff’s Office shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.





Both Mariposa and Merced Search and Rescue were performing annual training in the river canyon and responded to the report immediately, the Sheriff’s Office said.





According to Mariposa County Sheriff Public Information Officer Kristie Mitchell, Mariposa Search and Rescue located tire tracks along a dirt shoulder of Highway 140 on Saturday, which appeared to go over the embankment about two miles west of the Ferguson Rock Slide.





Mariposa Search and Rescue performed full and limited searches of the river due to water level and visibility changes, the Sheriff’s Office said.





According to authorities, search teams utilized a drone as well as a California Highway Patrol helicopter Monday to aid in the search while dealing with inclement weather.





Authorities said the woman’s vehicle was located Tuesday, about 500 feet from where it exited the roadway.



