Modesto woman dies after she collides with semi-truck on Highway 140 in Merced

A 54-year-old Modesto woman was killed after her car crashed into a semi-trailer truck on Highway 140 in Merced County on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call at 12:37 p.m., according to CHP public information officer Eric Zuniga. The accident occurred just east of Hayden Road, east of Planada.

The 2017 Mack tractor truck was driven by Pedro Espitia-Sanchez, 55, of Firebaugh.

“Sanchez had slowed down to a stop in the eastbound lane on 140 and was making a turn into a dirt driveway,” Zuniga said. “There were other vehicles stopped behind the truck.”

For unknown reasons, the Modesto woman driving a 2014 Honda Accord did not see the stopped vehicles in front of her. According to Zuniga, she swerved left to avoid the stopped cars and collided with the truck, which was making a left turn into the dirt driveway.

The driver of the Accord was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman’s identity is being withheld until the family has been contacted.

Sanchez was not injured.