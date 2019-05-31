Expired registration stop leads to drug arrest, Merced police say

The Merced Police Department said it arrested one man Wednesday, after officers found drugs, scales and packaging materials during a traffic stop in Merced. Photo courtesy of the Merced Police Department

A man who was pulled over for expired vehicle registration was arrested Wednesday after Merced police say they found crystal methamphetamine inside the car.

Joey Michael Orlando was booked into the Merced County Jail for alleged possession of narcotics, possession for sales, possession of a meth pipe and expired registration, according to a Merced Police Department news release.





Police stopped Orlando’s vehicle in the area of Applewood Lane and West Olive Avenue.





While conducting the traffic investigation, police said the officer noticed the large bag of crystal methamphetamine behind the driver’s seat.





Following Orlando’s arrest, officers then located several bags containing methamphetamine and heroin. Packaging material and scales used to weigh narcotics were also found, authorities said.

Police said a total of 83.18 grams of methamphetamine and 8.4 grams of heroin were found in the car.

Merced police ask anyone with information to contact Officer Tucker Zazueta at 209-385-6912. The public can send information via anonymous text messages by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.



