Atwater student auctioning off lamb at Merced County Fair to raise money for charity.

Atwater High’s Abigail Wilson Atwater High junior is auctioning off her lamb, Paddington, at the Merced County Fair on Saturday. She's using part of the money from the sale to donate to the Wounded Warrior Project. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Atwater High junior is auctioning off her lamb, Paddington, at the Merced County Fair on Saturday. She's using part of the money from the sale to donate to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Atwater High junior Abigail Wilson wants to do her part in giving back.

That’s why Wilson, 17, is auctioning off her lamb, Paddington, at the Merced County Fair on Saturday. Wilson plans to donate 50 to 75 percent of the money raised from the sale to the Wounded Warrior Project.

The Wounded Warrior Project is a charity and veterans service organization that offers a variety of programs, services and events for wounded veterans.

“When I competed in the Miss Merced County Outstanding Teen pageant, my platform was the Wounded Warrior Project,” Wilson said. “The amount of veterans who wind up homeless because they can’t afford their medical bills or other reasons has an impact on our community.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Merced Sun-Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Wilson has seen it up close. Her grandfather, Dennis, was in the military.

“When he came back he couldn’t afford his medical bills,” Wilson said. “He chose to become homeless instead of dragging down the family. It’s hit close to home for me.”

Paddington is the third lamb she’s shown during her time with Future Farmers of America at Atwater High. Her two other lambs were auctioned off for $500 and $800.

Wilson said she got into FFA because of her love of animals and she wanted to follow in her mother’s footsteps.

“My mom showed lambs from the time she started 4H all through high school,” Wilson said. “I wanted to be just like my mom.”

Wilson stays busy at school with other activities. She’s been involved with soccer, track, art, trap shooting, volleyball and plans to join leadership.

Wilson wants to pursue a career as a lawyer.

Wilson has been taking care of Paddington since February.

The auction begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday at the Merced County Fairgrounds.