Three people injured in traffic collision in Merced

A traffic collision in Merced sent three people to the hospital on Saturday afternoon.

Judith Sandoval, 20, of La Selva Beach, was driving a Toyota 2008 RAV4 west on Highway 140. Maria Leon, 38, of Merced was driving her 2005 Chevy Astro van east on Highway 140, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officer Eric Zuniga said Sandoval was making a left turn for unknown reasons into a private driveway, which put her in the direct path of Leon and the two vehicles collided near Quinley Avenue.

The accident happened at 12:35 p.m.

Sandoval was flown to a hospital in Modesto with moderate injuries.

Beatriz Leon, 53, of Merced, was the passenger in the van. She was also airlifted to a hospital in Modesto with minor injuries.

Maria Leon was transported via ambulance to Merced Medical Center in Merced.

According to Zuniga, the injuries weren’t life-threatening and alcohol or drugs didn’t play a factor in the accident.

The collision is still under investigation.