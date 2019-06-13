One dead, another injured in HAZMAT incident in Merced County.

Los Banos CA ‘hazmat’ spill under investigation, deputy says Merced County first responders were on the scene Thursday, June 13, 2019, of what they said they believe to be a hazardous materials spill outside of Los Banos, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Merced County first responders were on the scene Thursday, June 13, 2019, of what they said they believe to be a hazardous materials spill outside of Los Banos, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

A hazardous materials spill outside of Los Banos resulted in one death and nine other people transported to local hospitals for possible exposure on Thursday afternoon - including multiple emergency responders.

According to Merced County Sheriff’s Deputy Daryl Allen, the spill was “some sort of chemical spray” connected to farming.





One Los Banos man died and another Los Banos man was transported to a hospital in Modesto. The names were not released and the condition of the man taken to the hospital in Los Banos was unknown, according to Allen.

Also taken to local hospitals for possible exposure were six sheriff deputies and two ambulance workers. The deputies and amulance workers were all checked out and released, according to Allen.

Deputies and Cal Fire crews were in the area of Monroe Avenue and China Camp Road to investigate the potentially hazardous materials that occurred about 1 p.m.

The spill happened in a rural part of the county and authorities said Los Banos residents are not in danger, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The HAZMAT crew was in the process of packing up and leaving the scene at 5:30 p.m., according to Allen.