Fire forces closing of Merced Falls Road, could affect people headed to Lake McClure

People headed to the fireworks show at Lake McClure on Saturday night could be effected the closure of Merced Falls Road.

A fire has forced the closure of Merced Falls Road between La Grand Road and just west of Hornitos Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

There is currently no estimbated time of reopening the road.

People traveling to Lake McClure for Saturday night’s fireworks show can take La Grange Road to State Route 132 to Merced Falls.