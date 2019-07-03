Livingston hosting Fourth of July fireworks show and carnival. Admission is free.

Video: Fireworks light up the sky over Lake McClure Fireworks light up the night sky during the Lights on the Lake Fireworks Celebration at Lake McClure in La Grange, Calif., on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fireworks light up the night sky during the Lights on the Lake Fireworks Celebration at Lake McClure in La Grange, Calif., on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Livingston is hosting a Fourth of July Festival and Fireworks Show on Thursday.

The event will be held at the Max Foster Sports Complex and will also include a carnival, live bands, food and craft vendors and a fireworks show. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and admission to the event is free.

The band the Rhythm Blenders will provide live music on Thursday.

The roads leading to the festival get very congested on the day of the fireworks show, so people are advised to arrive early and bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the fireworks.

The carnival runs through Sunday with the gates opening at 5 p.m. daily. Friday’s live music entertainment will be ND RIDAZ.

Saturday’s entertainment will include a Mexican rodeo and music by Jaripeo and Banda. The first 500 tickets to Saturday’s Spanish concert area will be $5.

There will also be firework shows on Thursday night at Castle Air Base Fairgrounds.