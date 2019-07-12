Merced County teen suffers injuries after being hit by car, CHP says

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 16-year-old Delhi girl suffered major injuries to her ankle Thursday after she was hit by a car, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP Merced officers responded to reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision at about 9:10 p.m. in the area of Merced Avenue and Swanson Road north of Delhi, according to an incident summary.

Luis Enriquez Tellez, a 19-year-old Delhi resident, was driving a 1997 Honda Civic north on Merced Avenue, north of Swanson Road, at about 45 mph and was approaching a group of pedestrians walking north on the east shoulder of Merced Avenue, the summary states.

Among the pedestrians was the girl, who was struck by the vehicle. Her right ankle was injured and she was transported to Emmanuel Medical Center by Riggs Ambulance, the summary states.

It was unknown if the teen was in the roadway or if Tellez drove off the roadway to cause the crash, according to the summary.

No drugs or alcohol appeared to be factors in the collision, which remained under investigation Friday.