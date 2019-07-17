Need some free health care in Merced County? You should know about this event

Do you have high blood pressure? Here are the new guidelines Under the new guidelines, the number of adults with high blood pressure will rise to 103 million from 72 million. Hypertension is the leading cause of heart disease and heart-related deaths in the U.S. and worldwide. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Under the new guidelines, the number of adults with high blood pressure will rise to 103 million from 72 million. Hypertension is the leading cause of heart disease and heart-related deaths in the U.S. and worldwide.

The Castle Family Health Centers is hosting the 12th annual Summer Family Health Festival on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Free health services will be offered for dental, vision and hearing.

“It’s a day for us to give back to the community,” said Virginia Vega, who is coordinating the event for Castle Family Health Centers.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. out at Castle Air Force Base. The address for the event is 3605 Hospital Road in Atwater.

There will be free blood pressure readings, stroke screenings, breast exams and, glucose readings.

“We are excited to have over 53 community agencies participating, providing free services: free haircuts, free massages, free food, free refreshments, free helmets, free soccer balls, free backpacks and school supplies,” Vega said.

The California Highway Patrol will be holding raffles for bikes.

For a reduced fee, high school athletes can also take their physicals so they can participate in sports.

For more information: 209-381-2000