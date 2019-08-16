Firefighters battling 1,300-acre fire — second large Mariposa County blaze in 24 hours

Watch time-lapse of Gaines Fire in Mariposa County Firefighters are battling a large vegetation fire in Mariposa County on Aug. 16, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Firefighters are battling a large vegetation fire in Mariposa County on Aug. 16, 2019.

Firefighters are battling a large vegetation fire that’s continued to grow in Mariposa County with limited so far containment.

Cal Fire said the fire, which is being called the Gaines Fire, had spread to 1,300 acres with only 5 percent contained as of 6:30 p.m. Friday, according to Cal Fire Battalion Chief David Scheurich.

Roughly 2 1/2 hours earlier, the fire burned 500 acres and was threatening structures with the blaze not contained. And at 2:19 p.m., the fire had covered more than 100 acres without containment.

Approximately 20 structures are threatened but none are damaged or destroyed.

It’s the the second large blaze in less than a day, burning northeast of Hornitos.

Schuerich said Bear Valley Road has been closed off except for residents nearby.

Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office sent a fire advisory at 4:12 p.m. for the areas of Pedola Gardens Road, Corbett Creek, Gold Dust Lane, Old Toll from Hornitos to Pendola Gardens, Highway 49 from Bear Valley Road to Pendola Gardens, and Bear Valley Road Highway 49 to Hunters Valley Road.

The sheriff’s office noted the advisory was not an evacuation order -- only an advisement of a potential evacuation order, should conditions change.

The Hunter Fire, which was located just east of Snelling in Mariposa, burned 423 acres before it was fully contained on Friday morning.

