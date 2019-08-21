Body found in San Joaquin River identified as missing San Joaquin County man

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit and Water Rescue and Recovery Team were called out to search the San Joaquin River. The search located the body of a man that had been reported missing in San Joaquin County eight days ago.

The body of a missing San Joaquin County man was found Tuesday morning in the San Joaquin River.

A Merced County Sheriff deputy located a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Fremonts Ford/Great Valley Grasslands State Park on East Highway 140 between Stevinson and Gustine at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. The car was unlocked and nobody was in the area.

A check on the license plate revealed the vehicle was associated with Isamar Iglesias, 27, who had been reported missing eight days earlier to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

After a search of the area failed to locate anyone associated with the vehicle, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit and Water Rescue and Recovery Team were called out to search the river. A quarter-mile northwest of the parks boat ramp, the aviation unit found a body in the river.

The Merced County Coroner’s Bureau positively identified the body as Iglesias.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau and Coroner’s Bureau are currently investigating the suspicious death.

If you have any information, call the investigations bureau at 209-385-7472. Your name and information can remain anonymous.