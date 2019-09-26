Assemblyman Gray honors local veteran at Castle Air Museum

Assemblyman Adam Gray (left) poses for photos with veteran Peter “Scotty” Burns during the Veterans Advisory Committee meeting at Castle Air Museum in Atwater on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.

Assemblyman Adam Gray honred local veteran Peter “Scotty” Burns at the Veterans Advisory Committee Meeting at the Castle Air Museum in Atwater on Thursday.

It was fitting that the meeting was held under the wing of a B-52.

Burns flew 448 missions over Vietnam as a B-52 tail-gunner, logging 2,600 combat hours and 7,000 flight hours.

Later, Burns worked at Castle Air Force Base training B-52 pilots in simulators from 1984 until the base was decommissioned in 1995.

He is a Life Member of VFW Post 9946 in Winton, a founding member of the Castle Air Museum and a Life Member of the B-52 Stratofortress Association. Burns has been awarded more than 20 medals and commendations for his service.