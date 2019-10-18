‘Field of Honor’ returns in November to Merced College, several events planned

The Merced Field of Honor returns next month to celebrate veterans, active duty members and first responders.

Beginning Nov. 9, more than 1,000 American flags will fly on the Merced College lawn. Each flag honors a military hero.

This is the seventh year of the Merced Field of Honor and this year includes additional events and ceremonies.

On Sunday, Nov. 10 there will be a Run for the Fallen to honor the nation’s fallen military heroes. There will be a 5k and 10k run or walk. Registration starts at 7 a.m. and the run starts at 9 .m. Serious runners can receive a commemorative T-shirt and have their runs timed for a $25 fee.

Participants can register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/Merced/RunfortheFallen5K10kMerced.

The opening ceremonies will be held later Sunday, Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. in the Merced College Theater. Master of ceremonies for the event will be former Channel 47 personality Joey Horta. The special guest will be California Office of Emergency Services Chief Mark Pazin.

Merced College President Chris Vitelli and Merced Mayor Mike Murphy will also speak. Music will be provided by the Merced Marching 100 Band.

First Responders Night will be held Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 5:30 p.m. NextRung, which provides peer support and financial assistance for licensed counseling for first responders, will be providing a presentation.

The Merced Sunrise Rotary will host a flag retirement ceremony at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Thursday, Nov. 14 will be Military Night with a special presentation by Luis Rivera, U.S. Navy SEAL, senior chief (retired) from the organization Mighty Oaks. The presentation will start at 5:30 p.m.

There will be a Castle Air Force Base Reunion on the Field of Honor on Friday, Nov. 15. The public is welcome, especially any community members who served at the former Air Force base in Atwater. The Travis Brass U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West will provide free entertainment.

Closing ceremonies will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. Music will be provided by the Fremont Honor Choir. Flags may be picked up immediately following the closing ceremonies. Those who can’t make the closing ceremonies may pick up their flag on Sunday, Nov. 17 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.