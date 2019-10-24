News
Teen gang member arrested for possession of loaded firearm, Merced police say
Police officers arrested a Merced teen with gang affiliation for possession of a loaded firearm Thursday evening on the 2200 block of G Street in Merced.
As officers approached several subjects, one 16-year old took off running and tossed a loaded firearm, according to Merced police.
The juvenile was located a short distance later. He’s a validated gang member, according to authorities.
The 16-year-old boy was arrested and booked in the Merced County juvenile hall for possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, resisting, delaying and obstructing arrest and gang enhancements.
Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contract the police department at (209) 385-6912 or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at (209) 385-4725.
The public can also send information anonymously via text message to the police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word (Comvip) as the keyword in the message.
