Teen gang member arrested for possession of loaded firearm, Merced police say

Police officers arrested a Merced teen with gang affiliation for possession of a loaded firearm Thursday evening on the 2200 block of G Street in Merced.

As officers approached several subjects, one 16-year old took off running and tossed a loaded firearm, according to Merced police.

The juvenile was located a short distance later. He’s a validated gang member, according to authorities.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested and booked in the Merced County juvenile hall for possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, resisting, delaying and obstructing arrest and gang enhancements.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contract the police department at (209) 385-6912 or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at (209) 385-4725.

The public can also send information anonymously via text message to the police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word (Comvip) as the keyword in the message.