Traffic stop leads to arrest of felon with firearm in Merced

A traffic stop led to the arrest of a 24-year old man on Friday morning in Merced on R Street.

Merced police offers pulled over Ryan Abarca for a speeding violation at 11:29 a.m. on Friday. The officers discovered Abarca had been driving on a suspended license and his vehicle was impounded. An inventory of the vehicle uncovered a loaded firearm with two high capacity magazines, according to a news release.

Abarca took off running but was caught a short distance later. The arrest was made in the 3100 block of R Street.

Abarca was booked in the Merced County jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a prohibited person in possession of firearm, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, possession of high capacity magazines, and resisting, delaying and obstructing arrest.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contract the police department at (209) 385-6912 or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at (209) 385-4725.

The public can also send information anonymously via text message to the police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word (Comvip) as the keyword in the message.