News
Traffic stop leads to arrest of felon with firearm in Merced
A traffic stop led to the arrest of a 24-year old man on Friday morning in Merced on R Street.
Merced police offers pulled over Ryan Abarca for a speeding violation at 11:29 a.m. on Friday. The officers discovered Abarca had been driving on a suspended license and his vehicle was impounded. An inventory of the vehicle uncovered a loaded firearm with two high capacity magazines, according to a news release.
Abarca took off running but was caught a short distance later. The arrest was made in the 3100 block of R Street.
Abarca was booked in the Merced County jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a prohibited person in possession of firearm, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, possession of high capacity magazines, and resisting, delaying and obstructing arrest.
Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contract the police department at (209) 385-6912 or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at (209) 385-4725.
The public can also send information anonymously via text message to the police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word (Comvip) as the keyword in the message.
Comments