Big rig crash closes southbound Highway 99 near Chowchilla

A big rig truck hauling 7,500 pounds of gasoline was headed southbound on Highway 99 when it overturned early on Saturday morning, according to CHP . Southbound lanes on Highway 99 near Road 15 in Madera County, just north of Chowchilla, will remained closed for the next 12 to 24 hours because of asphalt erosion.

No injuries were reported.

The accident happened at 1:11 a.m. Saturday. Southbound Highway 99 is closed at that location, with an unknown time for reopening.

CHP said the driver, Manjinder Singh, 35, of Tracy drove off onto the shoulder of the road for an unknown reason when the truck overturned on the driver’s side.

Around 11 a.m, Saturday, CHP reported the lanes will remain closed for the next 12 to 24 hours because of asphalt erosion, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Caltrans is working on securing a contractor for removing and repaving 100 feet of asphalt across both southbound lanes.

Major detours for traffic are in place for commercial vehicles via southbound State Route 59 to eastbound State Route 152 and southbound State Route 99.

Passenger vehicle traffic is utilizing the Road 15 exit into the city of Chowchilla and back onto State Route 99.

Drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the crash, CHP said.