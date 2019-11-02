Illegal gambling machines seized from Merced County business, deputies say

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office helped seize three illegal gambling machines from a business in Delhi on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.

Three electronic slot machines were seized by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office and state officials from a Delhi business on Thursday.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with the Merced County Code Enforcement and the California Department of Justice Bureau of Gambling Control to confiscate the three machines and an undisclosed amount of cash from the illegal operation located in the 9800 block of Stephens Street.

The owner of the business, Angelica Saucedo, was arrested and released on a citation for possession of the illegal gambling machines.

The seizure of the machines stemmed from an operation earlier this month that targeted the sale of alcohol to minors, according to authorities.

Deputies and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol Beverage Control witnessed the gambling machines inside the business.