Bands from around state compete, as Golden Valley hosts Central California Band Review

Golden Valley High School hosted the 60th annual Central California Band Review on Saturday.

The Parade category featured 36 teams. Teams also competed in the Field Show and Jazz categories. The list of schools competed included Golden Valley, Merced, El Capitan, Buhach Colony, Atwater, Livingston and Los Banos.

Local middle schools like Cruickshank, Tenaya, Hoover, Winton, Weaver and Livingston Middle all competed in the middle school competitions.