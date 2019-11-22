Hostetler continues tradition of handing out free turkeys in Merced and Los Banos

Greg Hostetler will continue his annual tradition of handing out free turkeys and bags of almonds before Thanksgiving in Merced and Los Banos.

Hostetler has handed out turkeys for Thanksgiving for over 30 years and continues the tradition of giving in memory of his wife Cathie, who died in 2010.

The giveaway in Merced will take place at 12 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, at the Merced County Fairgrounds Grandstand.

A total of 500 turkeys and 500 bags of almonds will be handed out on a first come first-serve basis, with a limit of one per household. Recipients must have address and ID.

A giveaway of 500 turkeys and 500 bags of almonds will also take place on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the Los Banos Fairgrounds O’Banion Pavilion. Again, the items will be handed out on a first come first-serve basis with a limit of one per household. Recipients must have address and ID.