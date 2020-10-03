Merced Sun-Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

News

Driver taken to hospital after car rolls through barbwire fence in Los Banos, CHP says

A 20-year old driver was taken to a Modesto-area hospital with major injuries after he crashed a car and it hit a fence Saturday morning along Interstate 5, near Billy Wright Road in Los Banos, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to a call of a crash at 8:28 a.m. They found a 2004 blue Kia Optima had rolled through a barbwire fence.

The vehicle had been heading south on I-5 at about 70 mph in the left lane, according to CHP officer Joel Gonzalez. For unknown reasons, the car went to the left, crossing through the median and the northbound lanes of the highway, eventually rolling down an embankment and through the fence.

The driver was described as a 20-year man from Albany.

He suffered major injuries and was taken to a Modesto-area hospital by ambulance, according to Gonzalez. It was unknown whether the injuries were life-threatening, Gonzalez said.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Merced Sun-Star
Profile Image of Shawn Jansen
Shawn Jansen
Sports writer Shawn Jansen has been covering Merced area sports for 20 years. He came to Merced from Suisun City and is a graduate of San Diego State University. Prior to the Sun-Star, Shawn worked at the Daily Republic in Fairfield.
  Comments  
Local news has never been more important
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community.

#readlocal
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service