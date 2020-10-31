Merced Sun-Star Logo
Suspect wearing Halloween mask robs convenient store in Merced by gunpoint, police say

A suspect was caught on surveillance video robbing an AM/PM store in Merced on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Merced Police Department
A suspect was caught on surveillance video robbing an AM/PM store in Merced on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Merced Police Department Merced Police Department

A suspect robbed a convenient store by gunpoint in Merced on Saturday morning, according to police.

Police officers responded to a 911 call from the AM-PM store located at 1625 W. Highway 140 in south Merced at 1:29 a.m. The victim told police a man entered the store and grabbed several items. The suspect then went to the counter, brandished a firearm and demanded money before fleeing, according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department.

The suspect was described as 6-feet with a thin build. He was wearing a Halloween-style mask.

According to police, there is video surveillance capturing the incident. No employees were injured during the robbery.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Detective Sgt. Solis at 209-385-4703 or by email at solisl@cityofmerced.org.

