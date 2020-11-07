Two people suffer major injuries in suspected DUI collision in Merced County, CHP says

A driver and passenger suffered major injuries in a suspected DUI traffic crash in Merced County early Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP Officer Eric Zuniga said Merced-area units responded to the intersection of North Gurr Road and Highway 140 in the McSwain area of Merced County at 4:29 a.m. on Saturday in response to a two-vehicle collision involving a big rig.

Xavier Gurr, 31, of Turlock was driving a Nissan Altima southbound on Gurr Road and didn’t stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Highway 140, the CHP said. The vehicle struck a 2014 freightliner that was headed westbound on Highway 140.

The Altima hit the big rig between its gas tank and the right rear tire, causing the truck to catch on fire. The driver of the big rig, Jose Garcia, 64, of Planada, was able to exit the vehicle and sustained minor injuries, according to Zuniga.

Gurr, who incurred serious injuries as a result of the collision, was determined to be driving under the influence, Zuniga said. Gurr was placed under arrest and released in care of Memorial Hospital in Los Banos.

Alison Pernsteiner, 30, of Turlock was the passenger in the Nissan Altima. Pernsteiner suffered serious injuries to her abdomen and was taken to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.

Both Gurr and Pernsteiner are in stable condition as of Saturday night, Zuniga said.