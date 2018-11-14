Tim Ritchey named publisher of the Merced Sun-Star

Tim Ritchey has been named publisher of the Merced Sun-Star and two other McClatchy-owned media companies, The Fresno Bee and The Tribune of San Luis Obispo. He replaces Ken Riddick, who is stepping down at the end of the year.
This promotion is in addition to Ritchey’s current role as vice president of advertising operations for McClatchy’s West region.
“We are grateful to Ken for his strong leadership and vision,” said Gary Wortel, McClatchy’s Publisher, West Region. “From his start as photo editor at The Fresno Bee in 1995, Ken’s professional trajectory at McClatchy has been inspiring – he has led our Central Valley media companies through a time of disruption and digital transition and has consistently delivered digital growth. And on a personal level, his humility, sense of humor and passion for our mission will be missed by everyone who has had the privilege of working with him.”
Ritchey also is a McClatchy veteran of more than two decades. He has been at The Modesto Bee for the past 11 years and before that, worked in advertising at The Fresno Bee for 13 years.
“We are fortunate to have Tim ready to step into this important role,” Wortel said. “Tim’s experience as general manager in Modesto, coupled with his extensive knowledge of the region will be great assets in leading the digital transformation of our Central Valley and San Luis Obispo media companies.”
Ritchey said, “Fresno is home for me and my family and we are excited to return. The Fresno Bee, Merced Sun-Star and The Tribune each has a strong tradition of local journalism and marketing services for our business partners. I am humbled at the opportunity to help these media companies build an even stronger future.”
Comments