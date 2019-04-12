Paletas, cakes, aguas frescas and cookies. New Merced businesses appeal to the sweet tooth

Merced CA Frozen World offers handmade paletas and more Frozen World at 779 E. Yosemite Ave. opened in Merced last week, the manager said Friday, April 12, 2019. It serves freshly made paletas, aguas frescas and frozen yogurt. The treats are made in-house. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Frozen World at 779 E. Yosemite Ave. opened in Merced last week, the manager said Friday, April 12, 2019. It serves freshly made paletas, aguas frescas and frozen yogurt. The treats are made in-house.

Merced residents looking to appease their sweet tooth have some new options in town, thanks to a new ice cream shop and a young bakery.

Frozen World opened a week ago at 779 E. Yosemite Ave. in the Promenade shopping center, while Mix Bakery has called 1110 W. 16th St. home for about six months.

Frozen world has a Mexican influence on its offerings of paletas, aguas frescas, fresh fruit and handmade yogurt, according to manager Karina Lupian.

“Everything is made here. We don’t buy anything from the store,” she said on Friday. “Desserts. Popsicles. Ice cream. We do banana splits.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Merced Sun-Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Her brother, Efrain Lupian, owns the shop. He also owns Agaves Mexican Grill across the parking lot, she said.

SHARE COPY LINK Mix Bakery at 1110 W. 16th St. in Merced has been open for about six months, owner Cindee Prader said Friday, April 12, 2019. They make jumbo cupcakes, custom cakes, cookies and cake pops.

About half of Frozen World’s cold treats are milk-based and half are water-based to accommodate different diets, Lupian said.

The display case on Friday showed flavors customers might expect, like chocolate, coffee and pineapple paletas. But there was also mango and chile, cucumber and chile, and chocolate dipped paletas.

Mix Bakery

Across town on Friday, owner Cindy Prader was busy baking cakes for weddings, quinceañeras and other events. Her shop Mix Bakery opened in October and has a pretty full schedule of events, she said.

She’s back in the baking business after closing her former shop, Bear Creek Baking Co., about a decade ago. She had been in a corporate job before opening Mix.

“I was kind of doing this full time along with my full-time corporate job, and I decided to open the shop,” she said. “It felt right. Timing was perfect.”

The bakery was chock full of jumbo cupcakes, cookies and cakes on Friday. Prader said she keeps the case fresh with different cupcake flavors and offers the “slice of the day” for those who prefer cakes to cupcakes.

The lifelong Merced resident’s treats are made with rich frosting and American butter cream.

“Merced needed something like this,” she said about her shop. “This is our hometown and I wouldn’t have opened it anywhere else.”