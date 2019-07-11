Looking for a new place to eat? Here are two coming to Merced this month

Merced CA gets new restaurant, Freddy’s Kitchen - Torteria Freddy’s Kitchen - Torteria, an Atwater Mexican restaurant is opening a new location in Merced at 2015 E. Childs Ave. Opening day is Thursday, July 11, 2019. Freddy’s Kitchen’s specialty is the torta cubana. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Freddy’s Kitchen - Torteria, an Atwater Mexican restaurant is opening a new location in Merced at 2015 E. Childs Ave. Opening day is Thursday, July 11, 2019. Freddy’s Kitchen’s specialty is the torta cubana.

Merced loves its restaurants and two more new places are soon to open.

Freddy’s Kitchen - Torteria, an Atwater Mexican restaurant is opening a new location in Merced at 2015 E. Childs Ave. Opening day is Thursday.

The 4-year-old Atwater location is run out of a gas station so the Merced restaurant location allows for more room for diners, according to Alfredo Casillas, who manages both locations with his father, Freddy.

Casillas said the cuisine is based on the foods of Mexico City, Mexico’s capital city.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Merced Sun-Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Our most popular thing is what we call a torta cubana, which is a really, really big sandwich that comes with different types of meat,” he said. “It’s a known torta from the city of Mexico.”

And by “big,” Casillas isn’t joking. Freddy’s torta cubana has beans, cheese, chorizo, egg, ham, wieners and milanesa, a breaded cut of meat. Then there are the jalapenos, tomato, onions and avocado.

The eatery also makes tacos, burritos, quesadillas and other plates.

“We noticed that our Atwater location was doing really well,” Casillas said. “Since we had the resources to expand, we decided it was time to try to open up something new.”

Co-owner Patricia Wilson said Merced’s growing population makes opening a new restaurant appealing. “We love the idea that we can now provide for the community,” she said.

The new location takes over for the shuttered Mi Casa Cafe, which closed its doors in October after more than two decades in town.





Freddy Casillas’ personal touches on the location include purple and yellow paint, as well as a logo that features his 10-year-old son Akan, according to Alfredo Casillas.

Teriyaki Don

Across town a new eatery offers teriyaki bowls, noodles and sushi. Teriyaki Don has been serving up meals for nearly 20 years in Fresno and plans to expand soon to Merced’s Promenade Center, according to a Facebook post.

The Promenade’s Facebook page announced the new restaurant going into the center at Yosemite Avenue and Paulson Road.

“They have been in business for nearly 20 years and have wow’d the Fresno area with Japanese food that is not only easy on the wallet, but great tasting with fast delivery!” the post said. “This will be so perfect for the lunch/dinner crowds as well as our local student population!”

“Some of our most popular dishes include our rice bowls like the chicken teriyaki, spicy chicken and beef teriyaki, as well as our sushi rolls,” its website says. “We pride ourselves on offering quick and exceptional service.”

The eatery’s owners are hiring and are looking to open later this month, according to the post.

The space across from Strings held Bobcat Diner for about two years until it closed around the beginning of this year.