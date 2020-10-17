Merced Sun-Star Logo
Update: Father in custody after Amber Alert issued across Central California, 18-month-old OK

A father who was accused of abducting his 18-month-old son was in custody about an hour after the California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert across five Central California counties Saturday.

The alert was deactivated in Merced, Stanislaus, San Joaquin, Madera and Fresno counties around 7:30 p.m. after authorities said the father, Isaiah Berry, 26, was apprehended. The CHP said the toddler was “safely recovered,” but did not provide further details.

The alleged child abduction began in the Merced County city of Livingston and the CHP issued the Amber Alert on behalf of the Livingston Police Department. Authorities believe the toddler was taken by Berry around 4 p.m. In its 6 p.m. bulletin, the CHP said investigators believed the father was driving on northbound Highway 99 to Stockton.


The circumstances surrounding the alleged kidnapping were under investigation, said Livingston police spokesman Sgt. Ray Fong.

