Merced County’s estimated active COVID-19 cases reach new high, amid state surge

Merced County’s estimated number of active novel coronavirus cases on Thursday reached their highest reported count, according to Merced County Department of Public Health data.

Cases considered active rose to 2,643. That’s 21 more cases than the previous all-time high on Aug. 17, when active infections tallied 2,622.

COVID-19 cases considered active are a rough estimate based on total new laboratory confirmed positive tests during the past two weeks. The new local record came with the addition of 252 new confirmed cases.

As of Thursday 14,310 people in Merced County has tested positive since the pandemic began.

Another local death was also confirmed Thursday, bringing total COVID-19-caused fatalities to 202. The woman who died was age 65 or older, according to County Public Health. Whether she had underlying health conditions has not been released.

Workplace outbreaks continue to rise

Merced County for weeks has been grouped into the most restrictive tier of the state’s pandemic reopening roadmap. In order to move into a tier with less restrictions for local businesses, testing positivity must be reduced to 5-8%.

Testing positivity means that percentage of people who’ve been tested, where the result comes up positive for coronavirus. That data point rose to 13.6% in Merced County on Thursday, from Wednesday’s 12.7%.

Known COVID-19 workplace outbreaks are also rising. Four more outbreaks were reported on Thursday, boosting the list to 44 workplace locations.

New outbreaks were listed as: City of Merced Government Offices, the Merced County Office of Education Special Education Office, Merced Adult School and Classic Yam Inc. in Atwater.

Workplace locations are listed as having outbreaks when three or more COVID-19 cases are connected to the facility within two weeks. Skilled nursing facilities are the exception — just one case constitutes an outbreak.

Locations are removed from the outbreak list when no further COVID-19 cases are traced back for two weeks.

Hospitalizations down slightly

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Merced County hospitals decreased by three patients on Thursday to 37. Additional out-of-county hospitalizations tally 45. That brings total active hospitalizations of county residents to 82 — one fewer than Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, eight of Merced County’s 24 total ICUs were available, according to the most recent state data. That’s one less bed than Tuesday.

Total Merced County residents hospitalized for COVID-19 during the pandemic increased by two to 852 on Thursday.

San Joaquin Valley ICU capacity continues to grow scarcer

While Merced County hospital capacity remained relatively stable Thursday, according to the most recent local and state data, the situation in the San Joaquin Valley overall grew more dire.

Since Gov. Gavin Newsom rolled out the newest set of regional economic restrictions to prevent overwhelming hospitals, the San Joaquin Valley has consistently shown the most strain.

Intensive care unit capacity in the 12-county region, including Merced County, dropped to just 1.9% on Thursday. That’s down from 4.2% the day before.

Comparatively, Southern California has 7.7% of ICUs available and the Greater Sacramento area has 13.3% free.

Any region with less than 15% overall ICU availability is subject to the regional stay-at-home orders, which shutter wineries and bars, shut down all in-person dining at restaurants and impact several other economic sectors. The measures are in place for at least three weeks from the day they’re triggered.

Northern California and the Bay Area are the only of the five regions with high enough ICU capacity to not yet be subject to the orders.