Merced County reports 42 new coronavirus cases and one COVID-19 death on Wednesday

The Merced County Department of Public Health reported 42 new coronavirus cases and one COVID-19 related death on Wednesday, according to updated county figures.

The death brings the county’s COVID-19 toll to 431 since the start of the pandemic. According to the health department, the latest death is a woman aged 65 or older with underlying health conditions.

The latest figures released by the health department show 30,340 residents have been infected with the coronavirus-caused illness since the start of the pandemic and 697 are estimated to be currently infected – one less than reported by the county Tuesday.

There are currently 21 people hospitalized throughout the county due to the virus – a decrease of one from Tuesday’s data.

Merced County’s positivity rate is 4.5%, which represents the seven-day average of all COVID-19 tests performed that are positive.

According to California officials, Merced County hospitals had 10 ICU positive patients, with three ICU beds remaining as of Wednesday’s data. According to the health department, about 10.3% of Merced’s total population has received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Updated statewide figures showed there have been 3,551,056 confirmed cases in California and 56,850 deaths.