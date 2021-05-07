Merced County reports 2 more COVID-related deaths, 32 new cases on Friday

The Merced County Department of Public Health reported two new COVID-19 related deaths Friday afternoon. It’s the second consecutive day there have been two more deaths in Merced County after a stretch of 14 days without reporting any fatalities.

The two deaths raises the number of fatalities to 458 since the start of the pandemic.

Both deaths were men between ages 50 and 64. At least one had underlying health conditions.

The county also reported 32 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of residents infected by the virus to 31,743 since the start of the pandemic.

There are an estimated 343 residents actively infected by the virus.

The number of residents hospitalized in Merced County due to the coronavirus is 13 — with three people in the ICU.

According to the state, Merced County hospitals had five ICU beds remaining as of Friday.

Merced County has a positivity rate of 3.3%, indicating the level of people among those tested who had a positive result.