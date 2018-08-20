Woman hit, injured by car in Merced intersection, police say

An elderly woman was struck by a car Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, as she was walking across 11th Street at the intersection of R Street, police said. She suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Elderly woman injured after being struck by car in Merced, police say

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@mercedsunstar.com

August 20, 2018 01:24 PM

An elderly woman was struck by a car and suffered non-life threatening injuries while crossing a Merced street on Monday, according to police.

The woman was walking south across West 11th Street, off the east sidewalk of R Street, at about 11:45 a.m., Merced Police Sgt. Antonio Aponte said.

A sedan was stopped at a stop sign on westbound West 11th Street at R Street and started to travel straight across R Street when the elderly woman walked in front of the vehicle and was hit, Aponte said.

The woman was taken by Riggs ambulance to a local hospital with unspecified injuries, Aponte said. No one else was injured in the collision.

