Big rig jackknifes, blocks Highway 99 traffic in Merced County, CHP says

A big rig jackknifed Friday morning after swerving on the right shoulder of Highway 99, snarling southbound traffic for about a mile, according to California Highway Patrol.
At about 7:35 a.m., a big rig drifted to the right shoulder of southbound Highway 99, south of the Hammatt Avenue exit, CHP Merced Officer Gregory McCrea said.
While trying to correct the vehicle, the big rig driver turned back into the southbound lanes, striking another vehicle that was carrying a trailer, McCrea said. That’s when the driver of the big rig reportedly lost control and ended up in a jackknife position, where the truck and trailer are at such an angle that the big rig can’t move.
No one was injured, McCrea said.
The big rig was blocking two of the three southbound lanes, shutting traffic on those lanes and causing a backup for more than an hour, McCrea said.
Drugs and alcohol weren’t considered factors in the collision, which was under investigation Friday, McCrea said.
Comments