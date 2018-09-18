Sacramento man killed in crash on Interstate 5 in Merced County

A 35-year-old Sacramento man has died following a crash on Interstate 5 in Merced County, according to California Highway Patrol.
The man, whose name was not released, was driving south on I-5 in a 1997 Mitsubishi Montero around 5:35 p.m. Monday south on I-5, south of Taglio Road. He apparently lost control of the vehicle and drifted into the median, said CHP Los Banos Officer Shannon Stiers.
The car overturned several times and the Sacramento man was thrown from the vehicle. He suffered major injuries and was flown to a Modesto hospital where he later died, according to the CHP.
The man wasn’t wearing a seat belt during the collision, Stiers said.
The cause of the crash remained unclear Tuesday.
No other vehicles or people were involved.
