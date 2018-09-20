Atwater home catches fires. Here’s what happened.

A fire in the bedroom and hallway of an Atwater home was extinguished before it could destroy the single-family dwelling, according to Merced County fire officials.
Officials responded to reports of a structure fire at 10:25 a.m. Thursday at a house at 100 Cedar Ave., Atwater, Merced County Cal Fire Battalion Chief Brian Neely said.
The fire was in a bedroom and hallway of the home, but was contained from spreading further, Neely said. A man and woman who lived in the home were able to get out and didn’t report injuries to them or their pets.
There was smoke damage throughout the house, making it unlivable for the time being, Neely said. The Red Cross was called to provide assistance to the family.
The fire caused about $40,000 in damage to the home, according to preliminary estimates.
The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known, Neely said. However, fire investigators said it did not appear suspicious, as of Thursday morning.
