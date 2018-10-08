Man killed after car crashes into power pole in Merced County, CHP says

A man died in a single-vehicle crash south of Gustine, according to California Highway Patrol.
Officers responded to reports of a traffic collision around 8:22 p.m. Sunday on Hunt Road, north of Pfitzer Road, in Merced County, according to a news release.
The unidentified male driver was driving a 1999 Toyota north on Hunt Road at an unknown rate of speed when the driver allowed the vehicle to travel east off the road the release states.
The driver turned the car back left causing it to travel across the roadway, according to the release. He then lost control and turned back to the right when the vehicle traveled off the east edge of the road and into a PG&E power pole.
He died at the scene.
His identity was not released Monday morning pending notification of next of kin. Alcohol and drugs aren’t suspected to be factors.
